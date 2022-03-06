Single Spine to be reviewed

Business News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP) introduced in 2010 is set to undergo review.



As a result, a Technical Committee is expected to be set up by the end of March to undertake a preliminary review of the Policy including cost implications.



This was part of the resolution of the Kwahu declaration.



The declaration was reached at the end of a two-day labour conference held at the Rock City Hotel at Kwahu in the Eastern Region.



It brought together representatives of government, labour groups and employers to jawjaw on building a cordial relationship among the various stakeholders.



Guest Speaker was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



At the end of the National Labour Conference, participants agreed that the SSPP should be reviewed.



“Government should review the Single Spine Pay Policy to address the current issues of salary inequities/inequalities, weak salary administration, and weak management of conditions of service,” the communique issued after the Conference demanded.



“In this regard, government should constitute a Technical Committee by end of March 2022 to undertake a preliminary review of the SSPP including cost implications and advise government on addressing these issues...The review should be aligned to the next budget cycle.”



Government is expected to thereafter develop a roadmap for the implementation of the revised pay policy.



President Akufo-Addo had first hinted of a review of the Policy – which was introduced under late former President John Evans Atta Mills – on May 1, 2018 during the May Day celebrations held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



“Having operated with the [Single Spine Pay] Policy since its inception in 2010, it is time to institute this review,” he told workers.



“The team is expected to do a thorough review of both public and private sector pay policies, not only in Ghana, but also across the globe, to make informed recommendations for implementation," he said.



“Productivity should be taken into consideration in the determination of remuneration for work done by employees in both the public and the private sectors. Whilst we seek to review the remuneration, I continue to count on you, Secretary-General, to lead the campaign for a change in attitude to work and increase in productivity,” President Aku