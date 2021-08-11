Singapore to increase investment in Ghana through Africa-Singapore Summit

Business News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor

Through its agency, Enterprise Singapore, the government of Singapore has announced plans to widen its scope of investment in Ghana to help accelerate development and boost trade.



Speaking to Ghanaian journalists about the upcoming 2021 edition of the Singapore-Africa Summit, the Director for West and Central Africa at Enterprise Singapore, Jean Ng, said the summit will offer the opportunity for Ghanaian business owners to engage with experts from Singapore and collaborate for growth and development.



She said, while the agency works with committed companies to build capabilities, innovate and internationalise, it is also mandated to promote Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups.



She indicated that Singapore’s Ministry of Trade recognises the potential of the emerging African Market and is therefore working to encourage more companies from the country to invest in Africa.



She further added that Singapore offers access to China, India, and Vietnam and is committed to pursuing good relations with other countries through Free Trade Agreements.



Topics for this year's summit include: “Africa’s Urban Future: Sustainable Planning and Construction, Manufacturing in Africa: Deepening Value-Capture in the continent, Digital Africa: The Next Tech Frontier.



Ms Ng said in line with Enterprise Singapore’s role in developing Singapore’s startup ecosystem, the agency focuses on 5 pillar strategies — to deepen global connections for SG startups, to internationalize and attract global startups, to catalyse more platforms for co-innovation and deployment, to strengthen human capital by growing local and global talent pools for SG startups, to catalyse financing opportunities and to create a network of infrastructure to support startups.