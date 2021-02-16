Press Releases of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Peugeot Ghana

Silver Star, Peugeot launch all-new Landtrek pickup, Peugeot 508

Peugeot 508 was unveiled at Peugeot showroom, Graphic Road, Accra

Popular car manufacturer Peugeot pulled the wraps off its newest entrant to the Ghana market.



The Peugeot Landtrek pickup features a rugged look as well as improved refinement.



The Landtrek joins other recent Peugeot releases for the global and particularly the African market.



The sole authorized distributor of Peugeot in Ghana, Silver Star Auto, says that it is offering six models of a variety of vehicles to suit demand.

Peugeot has not been known as a major player in the pickup truck segment, but it has built some reputable workhorses over the years.



Relevant examples include the 404 and 504 pickups, not to mention the 207-based Hoggar and a more recent model simply called “Pick Up” for the African continent launched nearly three years ago.



The company with the lion badge is doubling down on its truck efforts with the launch of the more upscale Landtrek.



It follows the company’s highly praised design language and Peugeot says it will sell the Landtrek in “Workhorse” and “Multipurpose” versions with a wide array of accessories available for both professionals and families.



All of them have a width of 1.92 meters (75.6 inches), with a 5.39-meter (212.2-inch) length for the single cab model and 5.33 meters (210 inches) for the double cab configuration.



The salient features of the Landtrek pickup include a suspended screen and steering wheel and piano keys dash control buttons similar to the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs. The Landtrek pickup standard load is 1000kg.



The Landtrek has a 2L turbocharged engine and offers a six-speed manual or 6-speed automatic four-wheel drive (4WD) transmission.



The Peugeot Landtrek has racked up an impressive 2 million kilometers (1.24M miles) of testing on all types of surfaces and weather during the development phase.



The virtual launch of the all-new Peugeot Landtrek pickup is being carried out simultaneously across countries across the globe.



“For us at Silver Star Auto, we are excited about the state of the art in-cab design and the Landtrek’s robust exterior. This is a pickup ready to tackle both city roads and off-road situations,” part of a statement from the sole Peugeot distributor in Ghana reads.



Meanwhile, Silver Star Auto has also launched the Peugeot 508 car into the Ghanaian market.



Unveiling the vehicle, Brands Manager of Peugeot, Delali Greenstock, said that the car was specially designed to “compete in the saloon vehicle market.



With the saloon vehicle market, we are looking at the big super saloons and that is specifically what this vehicle is designed to compete…you will agree with me that this is a spectacular vehicle. It has a predecessor which is the 504.”



