Silver Star Auto Ltd unveils Citroën range of vehicles as an exclusive dealer in Ghana

Leading automobile premium and luxury dealer in Ghana, Silver Star Auto Limited has officially unveiled the new range of Citroën vehicles to the Ghanaian market as an exclusive dealer in the country.



The event was held at the Citroën Showroom in Accra on the 21st of July 2020. The new Citroën vehicles are built with enhanced safety features along with a unique blend of style and comfort. This range harnesses creative flair and technology to enhance well-being.



The new range of Citroën models has also received an extensive design overhaul, both on the interior and exterior with cutting edge technology features. They are now more luxurious and better equipped with exclusive comfort inthe SUVs and LCVs range.These technologies improve driver experience and comfort while staying committed to cost-efficiency and to the environment.



Addressing guests at the launch, Mr. Nouhad Kalmoni, the Executive Director of Silver Star Auto Limited, added, “Our range of vehicles feature the latest in-car technology and improved fuel efficiency; one that delivers that renowned Citroën driving experience’’. Silver Star Auto now offers Ghana a range of vehicles that brings you the quality, performance, and comfort perfected by Citroën over the decades.



Mr. Asad Nazir, the CEO of Silver Star, assured the Ghanaian public of well-invested after-sales services to ensure quick and reliable after-sales support to Citroën customers.



The Sales Manager for Citroën, Harriet Asafo-Adjei, highlighted the Citroën models to be sold in Ghana includes; the C4 Cactus, C5 Aircross, Berlingo Van & Passenger versions, as well as the Jumper Van & Passenger versions.





Comfort is the New Cool with the Citroen C4 Cactus SUV, which features a 1.6L (165hp) engine and 6 speed A/T, Suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, Advanced Comfort Seats, a 7’ Touchscreen with Mirror Screen and Triple Play Connectivity, and 17’’ Roby One Alloy Wheels.





Experience the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which stands out as the most comfortable SUV in its segment. It features a 1.6L (165hp) engine and 6 speed A/T, Suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions, 3 identical yet individual Foldable Rear Seats, an 8’ Touchscreen with Mirror Screen, Triple Play Connectivity and 18’’ Swirl Alloy Wheels.





The award-winning Citroën Berlingo Van and Passenger version is like a skilled artisan. It can effectively do it all with its versatility, modularity, and safety systems. It features a 1.6L (115hp) engine and 5 Speed M/T, a Sliding Side Door plus 2 Rear Hinged Metal Doors opening 180°, Radio, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, and 113L Accessibility Storage Spaces.





The new Citroën Jumper is designed to maximize safety and economy. It features a 2.2L (130hp) engine and 6 Speed M/T, a Sliding Side Door plus 2 Rear Hinged Metal Doors opening 180°, Radio, CD Mp3, Bluetooth and USB Connectivity, and a Remote-Control Key with Immobilizer.





General Manager for Passenger Vehicles, Mr. Francis Johnny Amegayibor, described the new vehicle range as an amalgamation of class and comfort fit for both individual and corporate institutions.



He assured potential customers to take advantage of the special prices available and showcased his trust in customer sales and after-sales services.



Silver Star Auto has a strong past and presence in the Ghanaian automobile market as a result of nationwide service outlets and over 23 years of experience. It is well poised to meet the needs of Citroën clients in sales and after-sales. Customers are guaranteed swift and speedy service delivery from Silver Star Auto.



Walk into our ultra-modern showroom, and book a test drive to experience the superior quality of the vehicles brought to Ghana exclusively by Silver Star Auto Limited.

