Sign new capacity generation agreement or risk facing ‘dumsor’ within 4 years – Awotwi to govt

Sunday, 22 May 2022

The Government of Ghana has been urged to sign a new power generation agreement in the next three to four years in order to prevent another power crisis also known as ‘Dumsor’.



This is the view of former Volta River Authority Chief Executive Officer, Kweku Andoh Awotwi.



According to him, the country is currently utilizing only 4,000 megawatts out of an installed total capacity of 5,000 megawatts.



Making his submission in an interview with Accra-based JoyNews on May 21, Kweku Awotwi argued that Ghana uses 150 to 200 megawatts of power generated annually hence it has become necessary for the country to a sign new capacity generation agreement to meet demand.



“Lately, many people have been complaining that there is dumsor; even though really, there isn’t any dumsor in the transmission and distribution space. Then, of course the SEOs have also presented tariff increases of over 100% in certain cases but what I found this week was a headline that said the head of the IPPs is saying they are owed close a billion-dollar,” he is quoted by myjoyonline.com.



He continued “So, you ask yourself; things are okay, Ghana has an installed capacity of over 5,000 megawatts but if you look through the reports, only about 4,000 is available, and already, we are using somewhere between 150 and 200 megawatts a year in terms of using up that capacity that we have.



“When asked about whether the current trend could result in another power crisis, Kweku Awotwi cautioned, “What that means is that, in three to four years’ time, we will be over 4,000 megawatts and if we don’t sign new capacity, we will get the dumsor that we are all so worried about.”



Meanwhile, some policy think-tank’s and energy focused organisations in the country have cautioned that Ghana’s current power generation capacity may not be enough to meet demand.



The Institute for Energy Security have hinted that a careful study of the current generation capacity shows that demand for power will soon overtake supply which will in turn creating a shortfall.



Executive Director of the Institute, Nana Amoasi VII in an earlier interview with journalists said, “The existing generation capacity we have is less than 4,500 megawatts and going forward, demand will increase yet installed capacity as we see will be the same until it is upped with some form of urgency.”



