Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana receives support from SOS student

Press Releases of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Sickle Cell Foundation

A student of SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, Ms. Chloe Elinam Mawuenyega has donated a sum of Twelve Thousand Ghana Cedis (₵12,000) to support the Sickle Cell Foundation of Ghana (Foundation).



The fifteen-year-old, through a car wash fundraising activity raised the said amount and presented a cheque to the Foundation in Accra last week.

The activity forms part of the requirements for all Year-5 students to explore an area of personal interest with outcomes.



Speaking at a short presentation ceremony in Accra, Ms. Mawuenyega explained that, “it has always been in my interest to support persons living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) in their treatment, and so when the opportunity came, I decided to raise some funds for the Foundation to support such people. I am glad my school gave me this opportunity”.



She expressed appreciation to her family and friends who supported her to raise the money. “A big thank you to Silver Star Auto Limited for also contributing to this activity”, she added.



The Business Manager at the Foundation, Mrs. Gifty Jecty, who received the donation thanked Miss Mawuenyega and her school for the gesture.



Mrs. Jecty used the opportunity to appeal to philanthropists and organizations in the country to support the activities of the Foundation to give hope to persons living with SCD. “Especially with the expansion of Newborn-Screening for Sickle Cell Disease.



Newborn Screening ensures diagnosed babies receive appropriate healthcare which includes twice daily penicillin, comprehensive care and parental counselling and education. Newborn Screening for Sickle Cell Disease saves lives”, she added.



The Principal of SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College, Mrs. Eliz Dadson, explained the school’s initiative. “The School’s philosophy embraces internationalism in its widest sense, a commitment to uplift Africa and active service to the community.



Its educational mission is holistic in nature, aiming to develop all students into confident adults capable of facing the challenges of a fast–changing world, by inculcating in them critical and analytical abilities which will equip them to become compassionate thinkers who are aware of their common humanity, with a belief and pride in themselves as Africans”.



The Foundation is a non-governmental organization with the mission to support the development of resources and services to improve the health and quality of life of people with SCD and related conditions. The organization serves as an agency of the Ministry of Health (MOH), and as Program Managers of the National Newborn Screening Programme for SCD.



In addition, the Foundation, together with the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service is a member of the Ghana-Novartis Public-Private Partnership in SCD.