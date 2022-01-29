Show practical evidence Ghanaians are against E-Levy – Steven Amoah to critics

Business News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy, a lazy man’s approach, says Kofi Bentil



E-Levy to be re-submitted to parliament



Ghanaians are generally opposed to taxation, Stephen Amoah





Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr Stephen Amoah, has asked critics of the Electronic Transaction Levy, (E-Levy) to show empirical evidence that suggests that Ghanaians are indeed against it.



Speaking on JoyNews, he said, “The NDC, I understand them because they want to come to power. But the so-called experts should provide relevant needed pieces of information out of well-collected research data points so that we can support them”.



“Who has done any practically acceptable research with sample sizes that we can extrapolate and say that over 15 million Ghanaians out of 31 million Ghanaians say they don’t like it?” he queried.



He further indicated that experts in the field have not given government practical alternatives to support their argument adding that Ghanaians have always been opposed to taxation.



“We should be able to provide concrete and comprehensive work that is practically feasible and timely, that with this, we can solve our problems.”



“Since when have Ghanaians shown that they are publicly happy that this particular tax, we are happy with it?”



The Electronic Transaction Levy has come under series of debates is expected to be presented to parliament on February 1, 2022.



Meanwhile, Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, says the e-levy is a lazy man’s approach to raking in revenue.



Speaking on Newsfile, he stated Ghana’s tax system needs to be adjusted to help improve revenue collection, translating into development.