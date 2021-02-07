Press Releases of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: Shopnaw

Shopnaw: The all-new multipurpose on-demand online marketplace in Ghana

Stephen Essel, the Product Manager of Shopnaw

Each day, thousands of people in Ghana rely on ride-hailing services to commute from one place to the other, as well as food and grocery delivery services to save time from travelling around in congested cities to satisfy their cravings. Today Shopnaw unveils its new mission to create an on-demand marketplace that provides smart and seamless solutions to meet the everyday needs of consumers through technology and synergy.



On the new Shopnaw platform, Benjamin Osei Asante revealed that their vision for mobility goes beyond just ride-hailing. We want to enable a multi-purpose future that serves all users at their point of need more seamlessly.



Consumers have the option to choose different transport based on their travel preferences and budget. With better integration of our local taxi transport and private transport options in one app, consumers can choose to ride across and pay for multiple modes of transport seamlessly as they commute in the city. For instance, they can take an on-demand taxi, and finally take a Ridenaw to their final destination – all through one platform.”



"Our new vision places us in a position to power the digital economy agenda to create smart cities void of stress and limitations for consumers, because of the interconnectedness of our services and how they rely on each other to supercharge consumers’ city lifestyle. We started to deliver food and grocery to the doorsteps of consumers, and now, we are introducing Ridenaw (on-demand transport) Servisnaw (on-demand professionals services), On-demand Parcel Delivery, made our Food delivery (Eatnaw) more efficient and ultimately with our BuyAnything feature which will help consumers to get everything they need to be delivered to them from their favourite stores in the city.



"Consumers can now benefit from our new in-app wallet that offers them cashless options to make a payment on the platform more secure and seamless. Also, the in-app wallet will help consumers to opt for contactless service delivery which will prevent physical contact with our delivery partners to restrain the spread of covid-19,” disclosed, Stephen Essel, the Product Manager of Shopnaw.







On his part, Stephen highlighted how the new on-demand marketplace will help homes and offices hire service professionals such as Cleaners, Air Condition Specialist, Beauticians, Barbers, Launderers, Massage therapists, Tutors, Plumbers, Photographers, and a myriad of other services. For instance, you can have your haircut at home or Air Conditioning Specialist to come to fix your AC just by a tap. Our verified service professionals go through a quality check that tests their skills, knowledge, experience, and authenticity and makes them trustworthy and reliable to render services to consumers.



"Besides, our new Buy Anything feature will help consumers to order everything they need from their favourite store in the city delivered to their doorstep. Once you are on the platform all you need to do is select the store you want to buy from, then list the items you want to buy, and only pay after you have confirmed items and prices sent by Shopnaw personal shopper. We see this as a great solution for supermarkets and merchants because they do not have to list their huge stock on our platform, manage stock availability, update prices, or process orders. We offer end-to-end service offering for all merchants without their direct involvement in the order fulfilment, he added.



By building an on-demand marketplace that serves the everyday lifestyle needs of our users, it will also help Shopnaw partners in meeting the needs of their lives and families and together contribute to Shopnaw’s mission to improve livelihood through the creation of a digital economy that provides smart and seamless solutions to meet everyday needs of consumers. Shopnaw calls on all stakeholders to join hands to fulfill this. Connect, experience, enjoy.