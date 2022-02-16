Shop operators record high sales of chocolate on Valentine's Day in Bolgatanga

Business News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Correspondence from Upper East Region



Most shop operators in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region have expressed satisfaction at the rate of sales of chocolate on Valentine's Day.



According to them, they recorded better sales this year as compared to last year. They spoke to GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



An accountant of one of the shops, Faustina Nsiah, who indicated that they were the leading suppliers of chocolate, said that sales were good.



She stated that customers kept on trooping in to buy the product. She added that they mainly bought the Golden Tree brand.



She however complained that they did not get the desired quantity of chocolate from their suppliers to supply to the other shops.



According to her, they had to share the limited stock with their customers, so that they would also get some to sell.



The manager of one of the shops Emmanuel Yirewuo stated that sales went on well on this year's Valentine as compared to last year's.



He explained that sales started from 6 pm till dawn and he had to stay longer, to be able to sell a chunk of them.



According to him, they sold a whopping six boxes of chocolate. He sarcastically added that the love rate this year was probably higher than it was last year.



"Yesterday, we sold about six boxes. They bought them in packs. Maybe this year, the love rate is higher than last year," he said.



The sales manager of another shop, Mr. Anthony Yoobe, also indicated that the sales this year exceeded the hat of last year's.



"Compared to last year, l think this year is extra. Early in the morning, as early as eight there about, throughout the day, it was busy," he stated.



Mr. Yoobe observed that most of the customers however raised concerns about the cost of the product.



"What we observed was that it was the price they were complaining about."



He quickly added that it was normal for them to complain because one could not compare last year's expenditure to this year's.



"But that is normal because you can't compare last year's expenditure to this year because of changes in the prices of goods and services," he explained.