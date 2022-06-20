Shippers’ Authority visits oil palm and wood exporters in Eastern Region

Business News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Tema Branch of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has embarked on a shipper outreach and sensitisation mission to shippers in the Eastern Region who are into wood and oil palm export.



The GSA team led by the Branch Manager, Mr. Charles Darling Sey, visited the premises of the exporters to understand their operations, experience their challenges, and deliberate on the support system needed.



The Outreach was undertaken in collaboration with the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC) and officers from the various Ghana Enterprise Agencies (GEA) in the areas visited.



In all, nineteen (19) companies were visited, including thirteen (13) companies and six (6) industry stakeholders. Some of the firms visited include Praise Export, Tiwajo, Fresh and Tasty Company, Suzzy Herbal Centre, Osofomami Shito, Biapongmaa Plaza, and Simple Pace Co. Ltd.



The visit afforded the GSA the opportunity to bring its services to the doorsteps of importers and exporters in the localities and helped to forecast and draw strategies to better the operations of shippers.



In talking about the mandate of the GSA, Mr. Sey pointed out that the authority has established “Regional Shipper Committees across the country which serve as platforms for importers and exporters, including government agencies along the shipping value chain to deliberate on and address issues affecting the shipping industry”.



He encouraged shippers and other stakeholders to join the Eastern Regional Shipper Committee (ERSC) since the committees provide a platform for mutual consultation among stakeholders.



He also advised them to register with the GSA to enable the government to have a credible database for informed policies and decision-making.