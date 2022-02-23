Shippers Authority moves to standardize operations of cargo consolidators

Business News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: Ghana Shippers Authority

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has begun moves to standardize the operations of cargo consolidators and de-consolidators operating locally to help improve their services.



The move has gained importance as the operations of consolidators have become key in the shipping and logistics sector, offering cost-efficient services to importers.



A consolidator is a company specializing in combining cargo shipments from multiple shippers into full container loads. Shippers have over the years benefitted from the on-time deliveries, fulfilment of fast orders, lower inventory carrying cost, lessened disruption risk and much more services offered by consolidators.



According to the GSA, it has received several complaints across the country in the past few months over the charges and services of some consolidators.



As a result, it organized a meeting with cargo consolidators and de-consolidators on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to understand their challenges in order to fashion some working standards.



Addressing the meeting, the Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, Ms. Benonita Bismarck, said, "the Ghana Shippers Authority is well aware of some of the challenges faced by consolidators. They include arbitrary charges by shipping lines, frequent increases in charges at the port and unclaimed cargo in warehouses.



"As critical stakeholders, we appreciate that your effective service delivery to shippers is contingent on the resolution of some these mentioned problems."



She noted that the GSA is resolute in its quest to address some of the challenges to ease the burden on shippers.



She was optimistic that the meeting was the start of a renewed relationship between the GSA and consolidators in the quest to find an amicable resolution to challenges and help propel the shipping and logistics sector.



The meeting saw over 100 consolidators in attendance. Some of the firms present were Conship, Mass Logistics, Baj Freight, Dock to Door, Sabo Logistics, I & C shipping, AllShip Logistics and Stella Logistics. They had the opportunity to express concerns regarding calculation of Cubic Meter (CBM), among others.



A team from the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority as well as the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority attended the meeting.