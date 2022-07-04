Shippers Authority holds exporters forum to boost fortunes

Business News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), as part of efforts to boost the nation’s export drive, has held its annual Exporters Forum to discuss issues in the sector to come up with ideas, programs, and plans to better the operations of stakeholders.



The event held at Ghana Shippers House in Accra saw exporters and state agencies deliberate on matters of mutual concern in order to forge stronger alliances to increase export volumes.



The Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, Ms. Benonita Bismarck in a welcome address outlined the importance of collaboration as it is the only means to ensure constant growth for the sector.



She also stressed the need for all stakeholders to play their part in improving Ghana’s export industry. “A single weak link in the value chain could derail all gains made in the international trade sector,” she noted on June 30, 2022.



Ms. Bismarck assured them that the situation would improve.



“Air freight is poised to recover as it remains a relevant sector in the movement of high-value goods, fueling continuous global trade and increasing customer satisfaction.”



Ms. Bismarck said, “government through the National Export Development Strategy projects a significant increase in the country’s non-traditional export revenue from $3bn to $25bn by the year 2029. There is no doubt that the realisation of this objective can only materialise with the focus, commitment, and coordination of all the activities of our stakeholders in the export value chain.”



Head of Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation at the GSA, Mrs. Monica Josiah said the Authority has been engaging the Bank of Ghana and other relevant agencies and agreed to among other things intensify the sensitisation of exporters on Letters of Commitment (LOC) and create an Inter-Sectorial Committee comprising relevant stakeholders which would focus on addressing the concerns of exporters in the country.



Participants at the forum highlighted a number of challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic which, according to them, has escalated freight costs and reduced their margins.



Issues discussed at the forum include Air Cargo availability and capacity for perishable goods, freighter requirements, export financing, and other issues of interest in the air cargo sector.



This year’s event was attended by stakeholders including, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Bank of Ghana, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, Food and Drugs Authority, Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate, and Brinkley Air Group.





A section of exporters at the event.