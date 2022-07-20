Shippers Authority holds Exporters Forum to boost sectors fortunes

Business News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) as part of efforts to boost the nation’s export drive has held its annual Exporters Forum to discuss issues in the sector to come up with ideas, programs and plans to better the operations of stakeholders.



The event held at Ghana Shippers’ House in Accra on 30th June 2022 saw exporters and state agencies deliberate on matters of mutual concern in order to forge stronger alliances to increase export volumes.



The Chief Executive Officer of the GSA Ms. Benonita Bismarck in a welcome address outlined the importance of collaboration as it is the only means to ensure constant growth for the sector.



She also stressed on the need for all stakeholders to play their part in improving Ghana’s export industry, “A single weak link in the value chain could derail all gains made in the international trade sector,” she noted.



Ms. Bismarck assured them that the situation would improve: “Air freight is poised to recover as it remains a relevant sector in the movement of high-value goods, fueling continuous global trade and increasing customer satisfaction”.