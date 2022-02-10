Shippers’ Authority eyes boost in transit trade as it shelters truck drivers

Business News of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: Eye on Port

Transit truck congestion at the Elubo border and the haphazard parking of cargo trucks in the Jomoro Municipal Assembly has become a thing of the past with the construction of the Elubo Freight Park.



The project which was initiated and funded by the Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA) with support from the Jomoro Municipal Assembly was commissioned on Friday, January 28, 2022.



The ultra-modern facility aims to make the nation's western transit corridor attractive to businesses and individuals who haul goods between Ghana and La Cote d’Ivoire and beyond in a bid to boost transit trade volumes.



Ghana’s transit trade is estimated to generate GH₵134 million annually and the GSA is working hard to meet and even surpass the target in its effort to contribute to the economic growth of the country.



Speaking at the Commissioning of the Elubo Freight Park, the Board Chairperson of the GSA, Madam Stella Wilson said the project is evidence of the premium the Authority places on the transit trade.



She said, “the Elubo Freight Park is expected to significantly improve transit time at the border and provide relief to hauliers and transit shippers alike who are very important to players in the trade value chain. The Authority over the last 5 years has embarked on a number of projects and sensitization activities with stakeholders along the major corridors of the country to promote transit trade and facilitate transport.”



She charged the Municipality, to oversee the maintenance of the facility to ensure longevity.



The Municipal Chief Executive of the Jomoro Municipal Assembly, Louisa Iris Arde in her remarks said the park would not only help with the beautification of the Assembly but also enhance road safety and most importantly enhance economic activities.



The Elubo Freight Park sits on a 2acre land with a truck capacity of forty (40). It is designed such that trucks have ample space for entering, turning, parking, and exiting.