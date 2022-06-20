Shippers Authority, WACTAF to improve cross-border trade data collection

Business News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

As part of measures to step up the gathering of accurate cross-border trade data, the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has rekindled its collaboration with the West African Association for Cross-Border Trade in Agro-forestry-pastoral and Fisheries Products (WACTAF).



The two organisations have committed to rolling out measures that would aid data gathering and record-keeping at all border points within the sub-region to help shape the government’s policy focus on cross-border trade.



This came up when the Executive President of WACTAF paid a working visit to the GSA at the Shippers’ House in Accra on 13th June 2022 to discuss ways in which the two organisations can leverage their strength to achieve the aim.



Head of Shipper Services and Trade Facilitation (SSTF) at the GSA, Mrs. Monica Josiah, commended the WACTAF for its work over the years to boost trade facilitation. She acknowledged the importance of cross-border trade data collection and said that is integral in pushing for policies that favour trade facilitation.



“Data is very important when it comes to cross-border trade. We have Shipper Complaint and Support Units at the entry points, and we are able to get some information on trade activities. Our collaboration with you means we are going to have more data. This will help shape policy,” she said.



Executive President of WACTAF, Alhaji Salami Nasiru Alasoadua, said his organisation has introduced innovative ways to check illegal payments at the various entry points:



“We have just introduced the Baggage Assessment Form for small cargo traders at the borders. At the Aflao border, for instance, we give a copy of the completed forms to Customs officers from Ghana and Togo. With this, we can tell at the end of the week, the volume of goods that moved from Ghana to Togo and vice versa."