Several persons stand trial for various lottery fraud offences – NLA

Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Samuel Awuku, has disclosed that several persons cited for various lottery fraud offences are currently standing trial.



According to him, the Authority in collaboration with the National Security and National Signal Bureau have stationed several operations in the country which have so far yielded results against fraudulent lottery activities.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Joy Prime, the NLA boss narrated how lottery fraud is impacting the industry in diverse ways.



“The sad aspect is that people keep getting defrauded by these scammers; they know no boundaries. The biggest tragedy is that even though I am the director, they were able to use my picture, add me to a WhatsApp platform and tell me they would give me a leaked number.”



He added that the NLA is working with the National Communications Authority and Cyber Security Authority as part of efforts to clamp down of illegal activities in the lottery industry.



The Director General, however, noted that the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise, when completed will help decrease fraud activities and sanitize the mobile space.



