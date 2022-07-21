Seven factories in the offing as Banso seeks to become industrial hub

Business News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: GNA

A ground breaking ceremony for the construction of seven separate factories has been held at Banso, a farming community in the Asante-Akim South Municipality.



Unlimited Building Solutions, an American investment company, is financing the projects, which includes cassava, organic fertilizer, shirt, furniture, blocks, milk, and chocolate factories.



Additionally, estate houses would be constructed as part of the project to give the community a facelift and also provide decent accommodation to people with diverse backgrounds, who would be attracted to the area as a result of the industrial activities.



The first phase of the project would see the construction of the cassava factory to process cassava into “akyeke” and flour for both local consumption and export.



According to the Project Manager, Mr. Benjamin Nkrumah, the peels of the cassava would also be used to produce organic fertilizer to provide affordable fertilizers for farmers.



Mr. Nkrumah, who was speaking at the ceremony, said the remaining factories would be constructed subsequently to make Banso one of the notable industrial hubs across the country.



He said the project was aimed at alleviating poverty among the rural population through job creation and called for the cooperation of the people to boost the local economy of the Asante-Akim enclave.



“We are also going to construct estate houses that meet American and European standards so very soon Banso will be transformed into a city,” he assured the people



He said the company strategically chose to invest in a rural community with the goal of impacting the lives of people in the hinterlands to bridge the yawning gap between the rural and urban areas in terms of infrastructure and standard of living.



“I want the people of Banso to know that all the products that will be produced here will bear the name of Banso and I believe this will go a long way to sell your community to the world,” he said.



Nana Kyei Ababio, the Chief of Banso, expressed excitement about the potential economic boom that the project was likely to bring to the community and the entire Asante Akim enclave.



He was particularly happy about the employment opportunities that would be created for the youth and pledged the unflinching support of the community to the investors.