Seth Terkper was a better manager of the economy than Ofori-Atta - Franklin Cudjoe

Business News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has opined that former finance minister, Seth Terkper was a better manager of the Ghanaian economy than his successor, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Although he has reservations about Terkper's love for taxes which saw him introduce a raft of Value Added Taxes during his tenure as finance minister, Cudjoe believes that he was futuristic with decisions relative to the Ghanaian economy.



He added that former finance is also better than Ken Ofori-Atta and the entire Economic Management Team of the Akufo-Addo administration.



“Today, Good Morning Ghana featured Former FM Seth Tekper. Tekper surely had hìs faults and l don't like his deep love for VAT) but he would have been a far better manager and thinker of future than Ken Ofori-Atta and the entire Economic Management of Nana Addo. He actually is.”



Franklin Cudjoe made the comments after watching the former finance minister make a number of submissions on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show which featured him [Seth Tekper] as a guest.





Today, Good Morning Ghana featured Former FM Seth Tekper. Tekper surely had hìs faults ( and l don't like his deep love for VAT) but he would have been a far better manager and thinker of future than Ken Ofori-Atta and the entire Economic Management of Nana Addo. He actually is. — Franklin CUDJOE (@lordcudjoe) March 29, 2024

MA/EK