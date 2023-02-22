Set up Technical Commitee to monitor payment of matured coupons – PBF

Business News of Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Pensioner Boldholders forum wants government to set up a technical committee to monitor and enforce the payment of matured government coupons following government’s decision to exempt pensioners from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.



Government following a nearly two-week picket of pensioners at the Ministry of Finance exempted pensioners from the DDEP.



“They’re demanding that the President passes some kind of executive instrument to set up this very committee who will have two very simple objective; to monitor compliance by government when it comes to its debt obligation to domestic creditors, and also to offer independent advice to government on measures and policies that must be undertaken to ensure that the investment environment is still ripe for all who are interested,” Starr News’ Edem Kojo reports.



The Pensioner Bondholders say the setting up of the Domestic Creditors Committee would amongst other things keep the government on its toes.



”The Forum looks forward to remaining engaged with all stakeholders in relation to the interest of pensioners and other holders of government securities. As a result, the Forum supports a proposal made by Dr. Adu Anane Antwi for the establishment, by an Executive Instrument, of a Domestic Creditors Committee made up of two representatives each from the Ghana Association of Bankers, Ghana Insurers Association, Ghana Securities Industry Association, Chamber of Pension Trustees of Ghana and Individual Bondholders.



The Committee will serve to represent and protect the common interests of all domestic holders of government bonds and treasury bills.