Serene Insurance appoints new management

Serene Insurance Company Limited, a member of the First Sky Group, announces the appointment of Mrs. Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Her appointment took effect from September 1, 2022.



Mrs. Boampong takes over to lead a new management team also appointed to support her push through a number of critical transformational changes at Serene Insurance Company on the back of its recent recognition as the Fastest Growing Insurance Company in Ghana.



The new management members are Mr. Michael Dodzi Agbleke, General Manager Technical, Nana Yaw Owusu Dwomoh, General Manager, Business Development and Marketing and Mr. Theo Nii Adjei Oninku, Chief Finance Officer.



Welcoming the new team at an induction ceremony at Serene Insurance's Head Office., Mr. Eric Kutortse, Executive Chairman, First Sky Group, said: “I am delighted to welcome Mercy as the first female Chief Executive Officer for Serene Insurance Company. I have full confidence in her scope of knowledge, experience and profound insights in the industry, which I believe will further drive the growth of Serene Insurance”.



Mr. Charles Gidi, Board Chairman of Serene Insurance Company was optimistic “Mercy has the ability to deliver on Serene Insurance's strategic agenda to be among the top five insurance firms in the country in the near future”.



Commenting on her appointment, Mrs. Boampong said “I am really humbled to be leading Serene Insurance as we do our best to be the best insurance company for our clients and stakeholders. I am also delighted to have a strong energetic team, dedicated to work hard and deliver value as we build on our recognition as the fastest growing insurance company in the country.”



Having become a strong household brand in the general insurance sector in the country since inception in 2018, Serene Insurance is well capitalized with about GH¢57 million and was the first insurance company in Ghana to officially announce full capitalization in January 2021, far above the limit set for new capital requirements by the regulator, National Insurance Commission.



Brief on new Serene Insurance Management



Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong brings to her new role, vast industry experience and deep knowledge spanning more than 22 years during which she assumed a number of senior level positions.







Mercy in her new role is tasked to implement key strategies to ensure growth and increased profitability for the company with full responsibility for leading the development of the company's short- and long-term strategy.



Prior to joining Serene Insurance, Mrs. Boampong had a successful career with Enterprise Insurance as the Assistant General Manager, Broker-Led Corporate Distribution where she worked for the past 22 years.



Mercy's vast expertise and leadership knowledge in policy conception and execution from her experiences as Chair and active member of several technical committees to fashion various policy intervention and implementation in positioning insurance as a critical catalyst for accelerated economic development will be valuable.



These include the Marine Cargo Insurance Committee constituted by the NIC to come up with the minimum standards and requirements for Marine Cargo Insurances and the modalities for implementation and also the Resolution Committee at the 2016 WAICA Educational Conference in Sierra Leone.



Others include the Motor Technical Committee of the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA) which worked on the 2010 and 2015 Motor Tariffs, ECOWAS Brown Card (Ghana National Bureau) Technical Committee, Planning Committee of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Council of Bureau, ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme among others.



Mercy is credited to have mooted the idea of the NIC enforcing Insurers' purchase of Brown Card Insurance Certificates at the time of purchasing Motor Insurance Stickers from the Commission and facilitated a number of sensitization programmes on the importance and benefits of taking a local Marine Cargo Insurance in Cape Coast, Takoradi, Koforidua and Aflao, an NIC and Ghana Shippers' Authority collaboration to educate the shipping fraternity on the benefit of taking local marine cargo insurance.



Mercy has attended a number technical and leadership courses both international and local.



She holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (Marketing option), Bachelor of Arts in Secretaryship and a Chartered Insurer with the Association of Chartered Institute of Insurers, U.K and a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana



Michael Dodzi Agbleke is the General Manager, Technical and brings to the Serene Insurance management team, a strong working background in underwriting, claims management, reinsurance, pre & post loss risk surveys, enterprise risk management, sales & marketing.







He is responsible for overseeing everyday operations and functions of the technical operations of the company and assumes the role with over twenty-two (22) years' experience in the Ghanaian insurance industry.



Prior to joining Serene Insurance Company Limited, he was the Deputy General Manager Operations of RegencyNem Insurance Ghana Limited. Michael worked with Regency Alliance Insurance Limited Ghana as the Head of Operations. He also worked with Quality Insurance Company Limited and Donewell Insurance Company Limited.



Michael has served in various capacities as manager in Motor, Claims, Reinsurance, Fire & Accident, Sales & Marketing as well as Special & Complex Risks Departments. He has also attended several courses in the field of Insurance and Risk Management both in Ghana and abroad.



He holds a Diploma in Insurance and Risk Management from the West African Insurance Institute, College of Insurance and Risk Management from Banjul-The Gambia, Bachelor of Arts-Laws from University of London – London, Advanced Applied Insurance Studies Diploma from Ghana Insurance College & Malta as well as a Master of Science Business Consulting and Enterprise Risk Management from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.



He is also a Chartered Insurer and an associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), London. In addition, he is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (FCIIG)



Nana Yaw Owusu Dwomoh is the General Manager – Business Development and Marketing at Serene Insurance with responsibility to drive growth in the market share of the company as the fastest growing insurance firm in Ghana.







Nana Dwomoh has over 18 years of industry experience having begun his career with SIC insurance as an officer and moved on to the then international Energy insurance as Head of Reinsurance and Statistics.



He later joined Donewell Insurance where he rose through the ranks and held different positions including Head of Reinsurance, Head of Underwriting, Head of Claims and also Head of Oil and Gas & Special Risk. Prior to joining Serene Insurance, Nana Dwomoh was the Head of Operations at Donewell Insurance.

Nana has attended various international training and has led Reinsurance negotiations both locally and internationally.



He is a member of the Technical Committee on Reinsurance for the Ghana insurance Association. He is a chartered insurer with ACII - UK, and ACIIG, and holds an MSc in Risk & Insurance and B. A. in Social Science.



Theo Nii Adjei Oninku is the Chief Finance Officer (CFO) of Serene Insurance, a member of the First Sky Group and assumes the role with extensive experience in providing leadership in audit, finance, investment & treasury management, accounting, business advisory and project management across specialized industries including banking, manufacturing and insurance sectors in Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Lebanon and UK.







Prior to joining Serene Insurance, Mr. Oninku was the Finance Manager at Activa International for over seven years where he was involved in business and investment advisory, treasury management, financial planning, corporate and regulatory reporting. He also acted as the Finance Manager for Activa Sierra Leone where he provided technical support and training.



His area of expertise spans compliance of internal controls and implementation of effective enterprise resource planning systems to ensure business continuity, Trainer for Corporate and Financial Reporting, leading statutory external and tax audits as required by the Ghana Revenue Authority.



He's a finance technologist with certification in Digital Innovation in Finance (CertDif, UK) and a Certified Corporate Treasury Analyst, (UK). He's also an expert in corporate financial modelling in building forecasts and cash flows.



His professional membership includes the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG).

He holds Masters of Business Administration (MBA) (Finance & Strategy) from KNUST and a Bachelors in Commerce (Bcom) from University of Cape Coast. He also holds certifications in Transfer Pricing and seminars in power and disruptive technologies, corporate governance, bonds and financial guarantees, reinsurance accounting among others.



About Serene Insurance Company Limited



Serene Insurance, a member of the First Sky Group, is a strong household brand in the general insurance sector in the country since inception in 2018. Serene Insurance is well capitalized with about GH¢57 million and was the first insurance company in Ghana to officially announce full capitalization in January 2021, far above the limit set for new capital requirements by the regulator, National Insurance Commission.



From the onset with one branch, today Serene Insurance boosts of nine (9) branches with over sixty-eight (68) staff and more than forty thousand (40,000) institutional and retail client base showing the steady growth and penetration into the insurance industry in Ghana in a space of four years. Serene Insurance was recently recognised as the Fastest Growing Insurance Company in Ghana at the 5th edition of the Ghana Insurance Awards, one the largest gathering of insurance players in the country.



Serene Insurance brings innovation, speed and agility to the delivery of insurance products and services within the country anchored on the belief of a satisfied client telling the good Serene Insurance story to others. Serene Insurance's existence is anchored on the following pillars: (a) to build a strong foundation of customer advocates (b) the customer experience must drive our marketing efforts © A satisfied client telling the good Serene Insurance story to others (d) Prompt claim payment service will drive customer referrals.

Serene Insurance is indeed, the New Face of Insurance.



