Source: Hollard Ghana

Senior Executives set to discuss achieving retirement goals

Nashiru Iddrisu, Freda Duplan and Afriyie Oware

Senior executives, Mrs. Freda Duplan, Chairperson, Zenith Bank Ghana Ltd Board of Directors, Mr Afriyie Oware, CEO, Axis Pensions Trust and Mr Nashiru Iddrisu, MD, Hollard Life Assurance are set to discuss how it’s never too early or late to plan your retirement goals this Friday, September 25, 2020, at 4 pm via Zoom.



The September edition of “H.Insured: All About Insurance” webinar series is organized by Hollard Ghana with subsidiaries, Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life Assurance. The virtual event dubbed “A better future: securing retirement happiness”, is meant to help participants prepare adequately towards retirement.



On the company’s motivation for the webinar series, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, said: “Since we began, our monthly webinar series, ‘H.Insured: All About Insurance’ has garnered public interest, with its handpicked senior executives on the panel, discussing varied topics from wealth creation to understanding the value of insurance. We’ve had great engagement each time, with great questions and comments from our attendees.”



“We are excited about this session because we are hosting senior executives with a wealth of knowledge on life planning. Our usual down-to-earth, jargon-free conversation will not only educate but is in line with our purpose to enable more people to create and secure better futures – in this case, retirement.



Our discussion will cover pertinent questions that linger when to plan for retirement, if to plan at all, and of course, how to plan. We want people to know why they need to get their ducks in a row before retirement hits. This topic promises to be a great discussion!”



Interested participants should visit Hollard Insurance and Hollard Life pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Hollard Ghana on LinkedIn for information on how to register.

