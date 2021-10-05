Selection of Rocksure as GIADEC strategic partner is historic, timely – Asantehene

Business News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has given his blessings to the selection of Rocksure International as the strategic partner for the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), in the development of a mine at Nyinahin-Mpasaaso and a refinery solution which is the implementation of Project 2 of the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI) for the country.



He described the selection of the strategic partners as a “historic and timely event” as the people in the region, especially residents living in and around the mining communities had been looking forward to such a moment for decades.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gave his blessings to the partners during a courtesy call on him by the management of the GIADEC and Rocksure at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region on Friday.



The visit was also to introduce Rocksure International, a wholly Ghanaian owned company to the king following its selection after a number of investment rounds by GIADEC.



The Asantehene seized the occasion to commend GIADEC for fulfilling its promise of selecting a strategic partner to begin the development of the Integrated Aluminium Industry.



He fully endorsed the partnership and pledged the support of his kingdom and sub-chiefs within the mining communities so as to pave the way for the commencement of the project.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu urged GIADEC and Rocksure to conduct their operations in a responsible manner, adding that “the building of a mine and a refinery solution in the region will give the mining communities a facelift and provide employment opportunities especially for the teeming youth.”



He also called on GIADEC to expedite processes for the selection of other strategic partners who would develop other aspects of the Integrated Aluminium Industry (IAI).



Chief Executive Officer of GIADEC, Mr Michael Ansah, on his part, expressed his gratitude to Otumfuo for his continuous support and assured him that GIADEC remained committed to its overriding goal of value addition.



He noted that the execution of Project 2 by Rocksure International would present a significant number of opportunities not only for residents within the mining communities, but Ghanaians as a whole.



On his part, the CEO of Rocksure International, Kwasi Osei Ofoiri expressed his gratitude to the Asantehene and assured him of the readiness of Rocksure to begin the execution of Project 2.



The delegation from GIADEC included its Board Chairman, Dr Tony Oteng-Gyasi, Deputy CEO, Mr Akwasi Osei-Adjei, and Executive Assistant to the CEO, Mr Kojo Yankah and Communications Manager, Mr Sheriff Appiah.



The delegation was also joined by Senior Executive Members of Rocksure International.