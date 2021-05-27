Sekondi-Takoradi widows celebrated on Mother’s Day at philanthropic collaboration

Press Releases of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: The Wendy Project

The Wendy Project in conjunction with Westline Entertainment joined hands to give the widows of Sekondi-Takoradi a day to remember, in light of Mother’s Day 2021.



The event, which took place on the 24th of May at the premises of the YMCA Vocational Training Center in Takoradi, saw widows from various parts of the oil city converge to enjoy an interaction flowing with food and souvenirs, against a background of lively music.



Present at the event were the various stakeholders involved, with Mr. Emmanuel Ampaabeng, CEO of Westline Entertainment leading the charge. Speaking to the widows present, he warmly expressed: ‘’We sympathize with you, our mothers, who by no fault of yours are in this situation. We have always thought of the perfect time to celebrate you and today being Mother’s Day, we felt it is the right time to do this’’.



Tina Versatraate, CEO of The Wendy Project, also had some hopeful words for the crowd via a virtual session: ‘’As a single mum myself, I really wish you all the best. I know it is not easy at times, it might seem that life is too hard, but there is always light at the end of the tunnel so look at the beautiful things in your life’’.



She continued, ‘’I know you have the right attitude, I know that you live for your children as I do myself and you know children are the future, and the future is bright. I know you guys will make it happen for your children.



It’s so important to give them everything that you have in yourself, to make them glow, to make them blossom, to make them more beautiful than we are because children are the future. Good luck in all you do’’.



Another notable stakeholder to speak was Mme. Rosemary Acquah, founder of Widows Federation Ghana. Standing in for the widows, she deeply expressed: ‘’May God reward you in all you do and give you a long life. May God bless every member of The Wendy’s project, we cannot thank you enough’’.



The absolute generosity on display didn’t just end there, with all stakeholders resolute in engaging the women present beyond this very successful event. All involved also plan to empower such women through economic and educational programs yet to come.



The Wendy Project was launched in commemoration of a Belgian woman, Wendy, who committed suicide in 2020. Its mission is rooted in her unconditional love for friends and family, just as she concentrated more on the lives of others rather than hers.



The Wendy Project is resourceful in mobilizing people strong in character to areas where Highly Sensitive People need an escape from the clutches of anxiety, depression and burnout, among other distressful states, hopeful to avert any fate similar to Wendy’s.







