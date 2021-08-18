Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce sets the pace for digital business

Business News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

The Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI), has created a digital platform where businesses can access a vast network of potential traders/buyers in Ghana, Africa, and across the globe.



The portal, chambersmarket.com also comes with an app for both users on the I-system and Android system and enables users to own a virtual store, operate and promote business at convenience, shed off risks in managing a physical store/business.



Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Mr Nii Kpani Addy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) indicated that the portal would enable patrons to access comprehensive and enhanced sales and promo services, learn of new customer preference for products/services and feedback, and boost sales and profit margins.



He noted that businesses that adapted and adopted the internet and embraced online business in the last decade have flourished since they don’t just do direct selling but buying, distribution, and marketing, trading has become easier due to the digital economy.



Mr Addy, therefore, urged business owners in the Western Region and in the country at large to embrace the digital economy to be opened to the global community by getting their businesses online to serve the larger community.



He also advised that companies should try to fulfil the service expectations of digitally empowered customers and offer more experiences with great cost and called on the companies to become more innovative to respond to the highly competitive environment.



Mr Vincent Annan, CEO of STCCI pointed out that STCCI is a registered independent business association affiliated to the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)-Ghana, serving and promoting the commercial and industrial interests of small and large companies in Ghana.



He defined the digital economy as one collective term for all economic transactions that occur on the internet and an economy that focuses on digital technologies.



According to him, "in the last 15 years, we have seen a tremendous growth of digital platforms and their influence on our lives, as consumers now are influenced by things they see on social media"



Mr Annan called on members of the business community to take advantage of the portal to grow their businesses.