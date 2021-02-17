Press Releases of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Purple Park

Seed Gate unveiled to to address housing deficit

Seed Gate unveiled

Purple Park, the real estate subsidiary company of Spektra Global Limited, has launched their first luxurious homes named the Seed Gate to contribute to efforts to address the housing challenges in Ghana.



Ghana needs in excess of 100,000 housing units annually to meet the current demand. Figures from the Ghana Statistical Service indicate a deficit of two million housing units. A shortage of affordable housing has created a market for technologically advanced, sustainable solutions.



Seed Gate, located at Tema community 25, consists of 2 and 3 bed room detached and semi-detached residences featuring plush landscapes, high speed internet connections, smart automation systems and tarred roads and other modern housing amenities that provides convenience for homeowners.



Speaking to journalists at the launch, the Chief Operating Officer of Spektra Global, Arch Karen Evans Halm said the estate has been designed to offer comfort and value for money for potential residents.



Our residents have the ability to actually enjoy the space within a confined and secure community. It also has 24/7 security, social amenities and the conveniences of a modern living. Every detail has been designed to give residents a home they love and a lifestyle they cherish, she said.



She said, what should be exciting for Seed Gate home owners is the flexible payment plan that enables them to acquire their dream homes and enjoy the state-of-the-art facilities that Purple Park has made available for their comfort and convenience.



“I believe we strike a good balance between leasing land and providing the facilities you need. Interestingly, the estate is close to the city centre of Tema offering residents access to shopping malls. So probably wouldn't need to leave the city because you have all the facilities around,” she said.







