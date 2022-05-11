Sedima Group to assist Agric Ministry boosts poultry production

Business News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Founder and President of Sedima Group, Mr. Babacar Ngom was in Ghana on May 6, 2022, with his team of investors seeking to offer opportunities to enable Ghana to attain self-sufficiency in poultry production.



Sedima Group is a Senegalese business in Dakar known in the agro-business, flour mills, poultry, and real estate.



The company offers services in several fields in Senegal and the sub-region with a primary focus on the poultry sector.



Mr Ngom met with the Ministry of Agriculture to seek areas of opportunities in Ghana.



According to Mr. Ngom, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic on the African economy has necessitated a deeper dive into issues of food production, sustainability, and security in the Agricultural sector.



The group, as part of its mission, wants to achieve food self-sufficiency by making chicken and eggs accessible through the use of quality poultry inputs including chicks, feed, and equipment. Apart from poultry production in Ghana, they will concurrently venture into poultry feed production using mainly maize and soya.



The feed forms about 70% of the total cost of poultry production hence, the concentration in these two areas has an impact on the sector, Mr. Ngom said