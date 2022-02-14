Security agencies probing RIP wreaths laid at BOST head office - Board chair

Business News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some BOST staff against management’s new performance system



BOST CEO not surprised about ‘RIP’ wreath display



Stop granting media interviews, BOST Board Chairman



Board Chairman of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Ekow Hackman, has said security agencies are investigating the laying of wreaths at their head office last Monday, February 7, 2022.



He, therefore, entreated both the management and staff to desist granting interviews on the issue while they await results of the investigations conducted by the security agencies.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, "The Board of BOST is aware of the incident that occurred in the early hours of Monday, 7th February 2022 where wreaths bearing the name of the Managing Director, Mr. Edwin Provencal were laid in front of the head office building. The Board is also aware of reports in the media about interviews allegedly granted by officials of BOST on the incident."



"The Board would like to use this opportunity to inform all stakeholders that the incident has been reported to the appropriate security agencies for investigations to be conducted. Pending the outcome of the investigations, the board entreats Management and Staff of BOST to remain calm and to refrain from granting further interviews which may cast aspersions on any person or group either within or outside of BOST," portions of the release read.



The Board urged management and staff to continue to work in harmony and remain focused on consolidating the gains of the company.



It would be recalled that on Monday, February 7, some workers of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation laid wreaths at the entrance of the premises to welcome the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Edwin Provencal.



Even though individuals behind the act are unknown, sources say it was targeted at resisting the CEO’s fight against corrupt activities.



The wreath which were mostly white and red bore inscriptions such as “RIP Mr Edwin Provencal”, “Rest well”, among others.



Speaking on this development, the CEO said he was not surprised as the action could have been perpetrated by some disgruntled staff against the management’s new policies against corruption.