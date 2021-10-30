'Security agencies must join forces to curb growing cyber security threats' - Edward Asomani

Business News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Kwaku Asomani, has called for coordinated responses from state security, intelligence agencies and key actors within the nation’s justice delivery system to stem the surging threats to cyber security.



“The growing threats to cybersecurity, the world over, requires the institution of innovative and robust systems to safeguard the security of this country,” he said at a workshop of the National Security Council Technical Working Group (NSCTWG) on the Cybersecurity Act, 2020, in Accra.



“Combating crime requires a coordinated approach; per the new [Cybersecurity] Act, three levels are required—between state actors; between public and private sector actors; and between state and international actors,” he added.



Mr. Asomani said that some aspects the Act, specifically those relating to critical information infrastructure, interception of traffic data and on blocking, filtering and illegal content takedowns, demand the cooperation of relevant agencies in addressing both internal and external threats to cybersecurity, amid growing threats of terrorism from the sub-region.



To this end, Mr. Asomani indicated the commitment of the National Security Ministry to supporting the new Cyber Security Authority to effectively safeguard the interest of Ghanaians.



“More training and capacity building programmes targeted at enhancing understanding of cyberlaw, cybercrime and cyber security, would be organised in the coming months,” he added.



According to him, the two-day workshop on the theme “New Tools for the Security, Intelligence and Justice Sector”, was timely for discussions aimed at understanding prevailing challenges to national security and proffering solutions to curtail the menace.



The workshop for the security, intelligence and justice sector was organised by the National Security in collaboration with the Cyber Security Authority as part of activities to mark this year’s Cyber Security Awareness Month.



Director, Legal for the National Security and National Coordinator for the Security Governance Initiative (SGI), Lawyer Osei Bonsu Dickson, told journalists that the workshop was to get participants well-informed about combating cybercrime, understand the international obligations implicated in the [Cyber Security] Act and the need for internal cohesion and cooperation in matters of cyber security in Ghana.



“The new Cyber Security Act offers legal tools, but it also offers a barrage of technical and operational tools. So, this training looked at these particular tools and how they enable cyber deterrence and cyber defense, as well as prosecution and investigations,” he indicated.



