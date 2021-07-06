Securities and Exchange Commission introduces capital market financial education forum

Business News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has introduced a series of public education programs dubbed Capital Market Financial Education Forum (CMFEF) designed for key stakeholders in the Ghanaian capital market.



The first of the series begun under the theme, ‘Understanding the Mandate and Regulatory Toolkit of the SEC’. The programme was targeted at journalists in Ghana with the aim of educating the media on the workings of the capital market in Ghana. The programme is designed to equip journalists and the media with the requisite knowledge for informed and effective reporting on the Capital Market.



Speaking at the event, the Director-General (DG) of the SEC, Rev. Daniel Ogbarmey Tetteh highlighted the importance of the media as a critical partner in public education. He underscored the need for the investing public to understand how capital market products work in order to make informed investment decisions.



He decried the rise of Ponzi schemes in Ghana and called on the media to throw their weight behind efforts to intensify public education with the ultimate goal of achieving investor protection. He challenged the journalists to deepen their appreciation of the capital market so as to be better placed to give more accurate reportage and media mileage since information is the pivot of the securities industry.



The Director-General of the SEC also indicated that, the forum represented the beginning of many public education programs to transpire over the year. According to him, the series would be tailored at key stakeholders, including the investing public, market operators and other critical partners.



The Capital Market Education Forum which was held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra brought together various media persons and representatives from a wide range of media houses in Ghana.