Secure your future with 'secured investments' - Ghanaians told

Business News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Alumina body of the University of Ghana Business School has reiterated calls for Ghanaians to create wealth through secured investments.



This came to light at a Val's Day Lecture organised by the Alumina body of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Tuesday 14th February 2022.



The event was graced by lecturers and resource persons acquainted with the nuances of the insurance industry.



The platform serves as the opportune time to spread the love for insurance and the need to create public awareness about securing the future against unpredictable uncertainties.



Addressing the gathering, Dr. Benjamin Amoah, who is a Senior Lecturer at the UGBS, Department of Finance made a strong case on the need to secure one’s future.



“Creating wealth is of great societal benefit which needs to be assessed and since wealth is to the benefits of the society, one needs to definitely create wealth in order to manage his/her retirement age. I strongly believe everybody can create wealth,” Dr. Amoah said.



On his part, Professor Charles Andor, an Insurance Lecturer and the Head of the Department of UGBS said "I know there is risk in the business of insurance but that should not be enough room to hinder anyone from partaking in the insurance policy. What we must take keen note of is that there is a low rate of preservation of assets in Ghana which will always give room to risk, whether directly or indirectly."



"However, one must consider the satisfaction from the utility (insurance policy) that's required and must not lay more emphasis on the consequences. One must think of proposal gain and generation not yet born. Obviously, everyone wants to enjoy the fruit of his/her labour but insurance policy needs more than that.”



Adding his voice to the calls, the Dean of Students of UGBS, Professor Justice N. Bawole, called for the support of corporate bodies, the media and other insurance agencies to help carry the insurance agenda and to spread forth the good news of insurance policy.