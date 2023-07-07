Secretarial roles, cashiers and clerks listed as world’s fastest declining jobs – World Economic Forum

Business News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: happyghana.com

The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) report has identified secretarial roles, cashiers, and clerks as the world’s fastest declining jobs. The report, titled the “2023 Future of Jobs Report,” highlights the impact of technology and digitalization on the corporate landscape.



According to the report, the majority of the fastest declining roles are clerical or secretarial positions, with Bank Tellers and Related Clerks, Postal Service Clerks, Cashiers, Ticket Clerks and Data Entry Clerks expected to experience the sharpest decline.



These occupations which heavily rely on manual and administrative tasks are being phased out as automation and digital systems take over.



Citing the rapid advancements in technology, the WEF emphasizes the need for workers to adapt and upskill to remain competitive in the evolving job market. The report highlights the importance of reskilling and acquiring digital literacy to thrive in the changing workplace.



” The majority of fastest declining roles are clerical or secretarial roles, with Bank Tellers and Related Clerks, Postal Service Clerks, Cashiers and Ticket Clerks, and Data Entry Clerks expected to decline fastest”.



However, the report also brings positive news as it identifies sectors with significant job growth potential. Education, agriculture, digital commerce and trade are expected to experience large-scale job expansion in the coming years.



In the Education industry, the report forecasts a growth rate of approximately 10%, leading to the creation of 3 million additional jobs. Vocational Education Teachers and University and Higher Education Teachers are expected to benefit the most from this trend.



“Jobs for agricultural professionals, especially Agricultural Equipment Operators, are expected to see an increase of around 30%, leading to an additional 3 million jobs. Growth is forecast in approximately 4 million digitally[1]enabled roles, such as E-Commerce Specialists, Digital Transformation Specialists, and Digital Marketing and Strategy Specialists,” the report explained.



The World Economic Forum report indicates that as the global workforce continues to evolve, it is essential for both employees and employers to stay ahead of the curve. The WEF’s Future of Jobs Report aims to provide valuable insights and guide stakeholders in shaping a future where technology and human skills work hand in hand to drive economic growth and prosperity.