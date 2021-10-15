Secret to not being affected by hikes in food prices

Business News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Project Lead and Founder of the Miss Agriculture Ghana pageant, Oheneba Akosua Kyerewaa Yeboah-Ghansah, has shared some tips on how people can stay unaffected by the increase in food prices on the market.



She was interviewed on the African Women’s Voices Show which airs on eTV Ghana with host, Eunice Tornyi where she noted that it all boils down to changing the mindset of people to appreciate locally-produced foods.



Akosua explained that people need to be made to understand that whatever they buy on the market, they can equally grow it themselves at home and it is even healthier to grow by themselves what they eat. Also, there is a variety of food and there is barely a shortage when the foods are produced originally in people’s homes.



“If we can change our mindsets right from our basic schools and all through school about the importance of ensuring food security, I think it will help us achieve now what we seek to achieve in the coming years, which is not being affected by an increase in food prices”, she said.



Eunice Tornyi, the host of the show, agreed to Akosua’s suggestion and added her thoughts to it. “We should really look at gardening in our backyards. If it’s also possible, we should go back to the schools and get the children involved in farming to make them really understand the essence of it.



According to her, when children are alienated from farming, even if they see their mother planting, they won’t even try to get into it because they have no interest. However, if they are made to do it in school, then it will build their interest and they would do it at home too.



World food day, which is led by the Food and Agriculture Organization, is celebrated annually and globally on the 16th of October to highlight the importance of food to deal with poverty, malnutrition, among others. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life”.