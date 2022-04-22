Second-year of roads agenda on course – Amoako Attah

Business News of Friday, 22 April 2022

Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Attah, has stated that government’s year of roads is on course even as the first two years of the agenda have seen major successes.



The minister in an interview with Citi News assured that despite the impact of the COVID-19 on general livelihood and the economy, the country has seen significant progress in the construction of roads.



“We are on course. The President first declared 2020 as the year of roads and because of its success, it was repeated in 2021 as the second year of roads. It is interesting to state that despite the havoc experienced worldwide, our country was no exception, but road construction was never affected. Construction of roads continued, and the good people of Ghana have seen it.”



In a bid to inspect construction projects ongoing in some parts of the country, the Minister of Roads and Highways together with directors of the Ministry, Urban Roads and Feeder Roads joined the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, and MP for Okere Dan Botwe to visit the bridge from Somanya to Akuse.



The Somanya-Akuse bridge is part of a total of 50 steel bridges brought into the country from the Czech Republic at a total estimated cost of 43 million Euros.



The Minister, who stated that the contractor Messrs General Constructions Development Limited was doing a good job, also visited Asesseso, another project the contractor was handling.



Also, reconstruction of the 25 km Nkurakan to Adukrom road and 11 km Adukrom to Trom Junction is about 65percent complete.



These include the clearing of the site, earthworks, concrete works placing, and compaction of sub-base/ base material primer seal and seal works.



Eastern Regional Director of Highways, Patrick Okoto noted that with the rate at which the contractor is working, the project may be completed before the July 2023 deadline.



“This major route, which connects the N6 to N2 when completed, will ease the movement of travellers from the Ashanti Region to the Volta Region and also facilitate trading activities in the enclave. This stretch is exactly where Abraham Tetteh, the Senior EMT with the Somanya Ambulance Service, was shot dead by armed robbers on his way transporting a pregnant woman to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua last February.”