Second edition of Africa media Ad Sales Summit successfully comes off

The second edition of AfriMas came off on 20th November 2020

The second edition of the Africa media Ad Sales Summit successfully came off on 20th November, 2020 held at the MultiChoice- DSTV Head office- Ghana

The summit brought together very experienced and astute industry speakers to speak on the theme “Winning with the media data mission".



The guest speakers provided cutting edge strategies to support current media sales professionals as well as well as showing avenues seasoned media platforms can use to increase their profit on content.



The speakers were Bright Ladzekpo (Country Director, PHD Media), Cecil Sunkwa-Mills (MD MultiChoice -DSTV Ghana), Maximus Ametorgoh (CEO, Pop out Ghana) and Gad Ocran – Digital Media Business Specialist.



Other speakers included, Emmanuel Odoom (General Manager, Vizeum Ghana), Mawuli Ocloo (Chief Sales Partner – Salesmark Services Ltd), Francis Doku (General Manager –TV3), Kodjo Botchway (Snr Partner Global Connect/former Country Lead, GeoPoll), and Maame Arhin (Founder, AYA Smart Media Buy/Media Watch) and the Host Raymond Smith - AfriMass,



Moderating this year’s AfriMass was highly rated master of ceremony Kwesi Omega.



As part of the summit the AfriMass Awards was launched. Set to be held in 2021, the awards seek to recognize and celebrate key members of the revenue departments of Media Organizations in the country. This year's event was in partnership with Genet Services Ltd, Integris, Mohseenu, Ghanaweb, and Multichoice- DSTV Ghana.



The 2020 AfriMass was global this year, as it was broadcasted worldwide enabling participants across the globe to participate and contribute to the discussions.



Speaking to the Managing Partner for AfriMass Sir Raymond Smith, on the success of the Second Edition, he shared his joy about the global reach this year’s edition attained.



Watch the 2nd editions of the AfriMass

“AfriMass’ success this year was the global reach from people viewing the presentations from South Africa, USA, China and other countries. Reaching out to media professionals beyond our shores was quite exciting and the feedback was great in terms of learning experiences from all the Speakers.”



Africa MEedia Advertising Sales Summit -AFRIMASS is designed to bring the Advertisers (Brands), Media Enterprise Owners, Content Creators, Event originators, Media Business Executives, Ad Agencies, and Media Sales Practitioners to one room to share ideas on Media Revenue generation geared towards win –win for all in the Media Marketplace.