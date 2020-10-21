Press Releases of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: 787 Lottery

Seafarer wins GH¢20,000 787-NLA cash prize

Enoch Kojo Tetteh wins GHS 20,000 787-NLA cash prize

787-NLA rewards its 42nd unique prize winner with a whooping GH¢20,000 cash prize with a hanging jackpot of GH44¢2,500 for the coming Saturday, October 24th 2020.



Enoch Kojo Tetteh upon several attempts emerged the unique prize winner in Week 42, Draw 47 last Saturday, October 17th 2020.



Elated Enoch shared, his mark was to bag home the GHS 302,000 jackpot last Saturday, however, his prize of GH¢20,000 will speed and lift the face of his new project.



He urged the public to take their chance by participating in the *787#’s new jackpot value of GH¢422,500.



The new jackpot value of GH¢422,500 turns the second biggest in the history of jackpot games in Ghana.



Also with Enoch, has been records of big *787# jackpot breaks in Ghana of GH¢798,000, GH¢242,000, GH¢208,500, GH162,950, GH¢157,500, GH¢105,000 and GH¢70,000.



Enoch turns the 1st 787-NLA unique prize winner from Teshie a suburb of Accra.



Packed with the Saturday regular 787 lottery draw, there is the Special Tuesday draw where 50 players each pocket GHS 200 as well as the Special Thursday draw where 6 players are rewarded GHS 1,000 each.



All tickets purchased for the Special Tuesday and Thursday draws automatically qualify for the BIG Jackpot draw on Saturday. The new jackpot for this Saturday, October 24th 2020, already stands at GHS 442,500.



To participate in any of the draws simply dial *787# on your mobile, Select “play now”, Enter participation and Confirm your mobile money pin for payment.



A ticket is only GHS 5 and your phone number is your participation in the draw.



You can play at your convenience on all networks, and anywhere in Ghana.

With *787#, every player can be a winner!

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.