Scrap compulsory marine insurance – Importers and Exporters to NIC

Business News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has called on the National Insurance Commission (NIC) to scrap the local marine insurance.



The NIC has earmarked September 1, 2022 for the implementation of the compulsory local marine insurance policy.



The importers and exporters said they find “this draconian policy which is being shoved into the throat of importers as a lazy way of approach by the NIC to rake in revenue.”



The Importers and Exporters in a statement said the NIC’s attempt to ride on the Insurance Act 2021 (Acts 1016) 222 is not only a desperate move to make money at the expense of the ordinary importer but also an act of insensitivity to the struggling business community.



“It should be noted that, per the Maritime trading environment, the onus lies on the supplier to insure goods that are being transported to a local receiver. How on earth can a receiver insure goods that are on high seas? In some instances, some marine shipments that are cleared at the country's port come with a Cargo freight insurance value CIF, which means they've already been insured by the supplier, and so in which context do the local receiver or importer insures it again”? the importers and exporters quizzed.



The statement suggested that the NIC should rather focus it strengths and powers on being innovative in ways of making revenues, without hiding behind an LI to rip local importers of their sweat.



The move by the NIC, the statement said, if not reviewed or scrapped will rather come back to hurt local businesses, since any additional cost in insuring already insured cargo, will be passed on to the consumer.



The importers described as “surprising” that the Ghana Shippers Authority which is mandated to act in the interest of Shippers is rather championing this policy with the help of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Ghana Insurance Commission “to rip off the very group of people they're mandated to fight for.”



The importers and exporters noted that the timing of the implementation “of this bogus compulsory insurance policy, is misplaced considering the hardship facing local businesses and importers due to the economic downfall.”



They are, therefore, calling on the NIC to shelve the said policy and revisit the negotiating table with stakeholders to take their inputs and suggestions to make this policy a win-win case for all.