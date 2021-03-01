Press Releases of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: MTN Ghana

Scancom Plc. (MTN Ghana) announces board changes

Scancom Plc. (MTN Ghana) has announced board changes

1.Mr. Kwasi Abeasi and Mr. Modupe



Scancom Plc. (MTN Ghana) wishes to announce that Mr. Kwasi Abeasi and Mr. Modupe Kadri will step down from the Board of the Company effective March 1, 2021.



Mr. Kwasi Abeasi joined the Board of MTN Ghana in 2011, as an Independent Non-Executive Director, bringing a wealth of experience to the Board over his 10-year period of service.



Mr. Modupe Kadri joined MTN Ghana as Chief Financial Officer in 2014 and was appointed Executive Director in 2016, a position he held until February 2020 when he became a Non-Executive Director of the Company.



The Board of Directors of MTN Ghana and its subsidiaries would like to take this opportunity to express their gratitude to Mr. Abeasi and Mr. Kadri for their sterling service and dedication to the Company, and for their impressive performance on the Board. We wish them every success in all their future endeavors.



2.Appointment of four (4) independent Non-Executive Directors to Scancom Plc. (MTN Ghana) board



Scancom Plc. (MTN Ghana), in line with its aim of increasing skills and diversity, is pleased to announce the appointment of the following Independent Non-Executive Directors (INEDs), effective 1 March 2021:



1.Mr. Felix Addo

2.Ms. NanaAma Botchway

3.Mr. Kofi Dadzie

4.Ms. Rosie Ebe-Arthur



2.1.Mr. Felix Addo



Mr. Felix Addo is a Member of the Ghana Institute of Chartered Accountants with over 30 years’ experience. He served as a Partner at PwC over an 18-year period across a wide range of engagements in both developed and emerging markets, including transactions, insolvencies and turnarounds, financial and forensic audits and various projects in both the private and public sectors.



He has since developed a portfolio of board roles in the consumer, financial services and the oil and gas sectors. He currently serves on the boards of various organizations including Guinness Ghana Breweries (Chairman), Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (President), as well as various for profit and non-profit organisations.



2.2.Nana Ama Botchway



Ms. Nana Ama Botchway is the founder and managing partner of N. Dowuona & Company, a leading corporate and commercial law firm in Ghana. Her main areas of practice are mergers and acquisitions, energy and infrastructure. Ms. Botchway regularly advises local and global companies on cross border mergers, acquisitions, energy and infrastructure projects.



She began her career in New York where she worked as a lawyer at two leading global law firms, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Cooley, and as an audit accountant at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Ms. Botchway is a graduate of Princeton University, New York University’s Stern School of Business and Columbia University School of Law.



She brings a wealth of experience to MTN Ghana having served as a Non-Executive Director on a number of boards, including Ghana Airports Company Ltd, the Ghana Petroleum Sovereign Wealth Funds, GHL Bank Ltd, where she chaired the Remuneration Committee, and Brainworks Capital.



2.3.Mr. Kofi Dadzie



Mr. Dadzie is an experienced digital entrepreneur who has built innovative products and services and taken these to market successfully, servicing customers across multiple geographies and covering over 80 languages.



Mr. Dadzie, who is one of the pioneers of Rancard Solutions Ltd, started as the Chief Software Architect and rose to the position of Chief Executive Officer. He currently serves as a non-executive director of Rancard Solutions Holdings and Subsidiaries.



Inspired through leadership seminars in the Aspen Institute, he recently consulted for and joined the Mastercard Foundation with the aim of empowering young African women and men to harness the digital economy. Mr. Dadzie also serves as a director of IC Asset Managers and is a member of the governing board of Genius Hive Music Academy.



2.4.Rosie Ebe-Arthur



Ms. Rosie Ebe-Arthur is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and brings along with her a plethora of experience from the United Kingdom and Africa.



Ms. Ebe-Arthur was previously employed by Ernst & Young as Associate Director of People Services, Africa Projects, South Africa with responsibility for Sub Saharan Africa.



Ms. Ebe-Arthur then served at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated as Group Human Resources Business Partner for Domestic Banks working across 33 countries.



She then moved to Standard Chartered Bank rising to Head of Human Resources, West Africa with responsibility for Nigeria, Ghana, Côte D’Ivoire, Cameroun, Gambia and Sierra Leone.



Ms. Ebe-Arthur is currently the Group Head, Human Capital Management and Development for First Bank Nigeria and Subsidiaries and is accountable for setting the People Strategy across the Banks footprint in Africa, United Kingdom and the representative offices in France and China.



Commenting on the appointments, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said, “We are very excited to welcome very accomplished, diverse, professionals to the MTN Ghana Board.



As a company that is transitioning into a full digital operator, we are happy to have them join us to accelerate the process of giving our valued customers a distinct digital experience, whilst driving towards our 2023 ambition of becoming a digital operator”.



Commenting on the board changes, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of MTN Ghana, Dr. Ishmael Yamson, expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Abeasi and Mr. Kadri for their dedication, sacrifices and excellent performance, and for contributing immensely to the governance and oversight of the Company.



In welcoming the new members to the Board, Dr. Ishmael Yamson indicated that onboarding these outstanding individuals with diverse skills and professions, should enhance and strengthen the performance of the oversight role of the Board.



The Board of Directors of MTN Ghana and its subsidiaries would like to take this opportunity to welcome on board the new Independent Non-Executive Directors, to the Scancom Plc. Board, and to wish them every success in the discharge of their duties.



The Independent Non-Executive Directors shall hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, where they shall be eligible for re-election by the shareholders of Scancom Plc.



Signed

Pala Asiedu Ofori (Mrs.)

Company Secretary