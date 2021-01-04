Press Releases of Monday, 4 January 2021

Saving lives, contributing to achieving the SDGs; the success story of HRRG

In a bid to help end the kidnappings as well as the burgeoning human rights and social issues in Ghana and beyond, the Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) in 2019 embarked on a ‘Nationwide Sensitization Campaign on Kidnapping, Teenage, Pregnancy and Tramadol/Drug Abuse’ (KTT).



The campaign, popularly known as the ‘KTT Project’, focused on addressing issues of kidnapping, teenage pregnancy and drug abuse but equally set about creating a deeper education on human rights to bring about a cultural change.



The ‘messiah initiative’ which saw a dedicated team of young volunteers in communities, schools and religious settings within three regions of the country managed to reach over 60,000 Ghanaians over two years sensitizing them on the most pressing and critical and social issues Ghana is facing.



The HRRG is a non-governmental organization (NGO) which brings together journalists, news editors, human rights activists, advocates, defenders and lawyers to advance the rights of women, girls, children, young people living with disabilities and other minority groups.



The vibrant human rights organization is dedicated to protecting and ending rights abuses in Ghana and beyond.



