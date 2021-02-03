Press Releases of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Samsung

Samsung’s greatest Galaxy device now available with a range of incredible new accessories

Galaxy S21 accessories

With the release of the Galaxy S21, Samsung has undeniably launched its best Galaxy device to date. The Galaxy S21 series is the ultimate smartphone designed to make every day epic.



The new flagship series debuts a head-turning, iconic design, an epic pro-grade camera for users of any skill level and the most advanced processor ever in a Galaxy device.



The series includes the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra – all 5G ready. Samsung has enhanced every aspect of the smartphone camera experience with Galaxy S21 series.



And along with the Galaxy S21 Samsung has introduced new accessories that make your every moment epic:



S Pen Writes New Future: Now available for Galaxy S21 Ultra



Galaxy S21 Ultra users expect the flagship smartphone experience to take creative expression and productivity to the next level. That’s why, for the first time on any S Series device, Samsung is bringing the fan favorite S Pen experience to the Galaxy S21 Ultra with Wacom’s technology.



Galaxy S21 clear cases: Flaunt your Galaxy S21 in all its glory



Keep your colour on view - You chose the colour and now you can show it off. The back of the case is transparent so you can keep the design on display.

Clearly protected - This case delivers protection with the help of two different materials.



The corners are protected with a bouncy TPU bumper, while the solid PC back protects the rear of your phone.



Control your content view – You can kick back and watch at your choice of viewing angles. The Free Stop Hinge on the rear is adjustable, letting you pick out the angle that works best for you.



Galaxy Bud Pro: Tunes out noises. Tunes in voices.



Offering you immersive audio, exceptional call quality and intelligent ANC, Galaxy Buds Pro are Samsung’s most premium earbud offering to date. Galaxy Buds Pro have been built to provide truly holistic and intelligent sound experiences, featuring a range of innovations and functionalities designed for the way you use your earbuds today – for work, for play, and for everything else in between.



Amazing Launch Gifts offered



Pre-orders will come with limited free gifts including the all-new Galaxy Buds Pro, Smart View Cover and travel adapter for those who purchase the Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy Buds Live, Smart View Cover and travel adapter for the Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy Buds Live, Silicone Cover and travel adapter for the Galaxy S21 and a Galaxy SmartTag with every device purchased.



Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+ as part of the pre-order package (1x free front screen replacement within 12 months).



With the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator, customers can keep track of everything that matters. You can attach it to your keys, bag, pet or anything you want to keep tabs on. The promotion will last for a limited time and only while stocks last.



For more information on the pre-order offer visit