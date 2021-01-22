Press Releases of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Samsung

Samsung’s greatest Galaxy device now available for pre order

The launch of Samsung’s latest S21 Series has been met with amazing reviews across the globe. The device empowers you to easily share and connect with state-of-the-art camera and video, a bold new design, and streamlined connectivity capabilities.



The new Galaxy S21 series builds on its impressive legacy to offer a premium flagship experience that makes every day epic. Galaxy S21 will be available in a variety of models, which are all 5G-enabled, comprise Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, which includes the Galaxy Note series’ famous S Pen for the first time, so you can find the perfect device to complement your personal style and needs.



With the release of the Galaxy S21, Samsung has undeniably launched its best Galaxy device to date. The series is now available for pre-order.



Amazing Gifts Included



Between January 22 and February 5, 2021, pre-orders will come with limited free gifts including the all-new Galaxy Buds Pro, Smart View Cover and travel adapter for those who purchase the Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy Buds Live, Smart View Cover and travel adapter for the Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy Buds Live, Silicone Cover and travel adapter for the Galaxy S21 and a Galaxy SmartTag with every device purchased.



Samsung is also offering Samsung Care+ as part of the pre-order package (1x free front screen replacement within 12 months). Customers will be pleased to receive the Galaxy Buds Pro or Galaxy Buds Live, which have captured the attention of audio reviewers and Galaxy fans worldwide.



With the free Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth locator, customers can keep track of everything that matters.



They can attach it to their keys, bags, pets or anything they want to keep tabs on. The promotion will last for a limited time and only while stocks last2.



The pricing for the Galaxy S21 starts at GHS 5,199, Galaxy S21+ at GHS 6,499 and Galaxy S21 Ultra at GHS 7999.



For more information on the pre-order offer visit https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/offer/preorder-s21/