Samsung launches One UI 5 Open Beta programme for Galaxy S22 series

Business News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

Source: Samsung

Participants can try out the new user interface and customisable features

ahead of the official release



Samsung has kicked off its One UI 5 open beta programme which will initially be available on the Galaxy S22 series (Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra) in the United States, Germany and South Korea, with releases in other regions planned over the coming months.



One UI 5 brings a range of new customisation, security and accessibility features as part of Samsung’s ongoing commitment to delivering the latest mobile experiences to as many users as possible.



“We know our users crave the ability to create their own individual mobile experience and we're constantly looking to improve One UI to give people greater control and more options,” says Janghyun Yoon, Executive Vice President and Head of Software Platform Team of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, Samsung Electronics. “We're excited to offer early access to all the new customisable features that come with One UI 5 as part of an open beta and look forward to incorporating user feedback to develop a better and more meaningful experience for everyone.”



Tailored Look and Feel



The One UI 5 update introduces new ways for users to customise their smartphone experience, including an expanded set of colour options for a more tailored look. Users now get up to 16 pre-set colour themes based on their wallpaper and 12 more colour options for their home screens, icons and quick panels for a look and feel suited to their style.



Users can further customise their home screens by stacking widgets of the same size in a single location, saving space and creating a cleaner, more organised look. One UI 5 also brings a simpler way to tailor notifications across applications to help stay focused on what is important. New controls make it easier for users to block notifications from certain apps, so they only see what is relevant to them.



Enhanced Language and Sound Settings



One UI 5 streamlines the process to change sound and vibration settings with re-organised menus that provide easy access to all ringtone volumes and vibration intensities. For the first time, Galaxy users can also tailor their preferred language for their different apps. Whether they’re multi-lingual or just learning a new language, users can easily select which language will be used for each app in Settings.



More New Features



The update brings several other new features that create an even better Galaxy experience for everyone – from enhanced camera capabilities and security resources to more accessibility tools.



Users can more seamlessly capture high-quality photos and video with a new icon in Pro and Pro Video mode that offers useful tips and tricks on how to use the various lenses, features and controls. Plus, a more responsive zoom bar means quicker close-ups and makes it easier to zero in on the subject using only one hand.



With One UI 5, a new dashboard lets users view the security status of their phone, shows whether there are security issues and recommends ways to fix them. The update also brings more accessibility options to make it easier for users to interact with their devices.



The Magnifier feature enables users to better view and read on their devices, while different types of spoken assistance – such as audio descriptions of videos and speaking keyboard input aloud – help users navigate and use devices more seamlessly. Other exciting new features will be introduced throughout the Beta programme designed to give users the best experience possible.



