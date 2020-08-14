Press Releases of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: Samsung

Samsung: Pre-order opens for Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra unveiled during the Unpacked virtual event

The Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro.



The recently launched series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximise their time for work and play.



The Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra stay true to the series’ core DNA with designs that are premium, timeless, and unmistakably Note. From Friday, August 14 you can pre-order the new Galaxy Note 20 and get free Galaxy Buds as part of the limited launch offer.



“Never before have we relied on technology like we do today," said Eugene Nahm, Managing Director at Samsung Ghana. “This limited pre-order offer therefore not only offers amazing value but is an opportunity to own devices that maximise work and play.”



As of 14 August, those who pre-order the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will receive the new, wireless Galaxy Buds Live and those who order a Galaxy Note20 will receive the popular Galaxy Buds+. With the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+, you receive two of the best wireless earbuds created.



You can pre-order your Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Galaxy Note20 at all authorised dealer stores nationwide and fill out a pre-order form to secure your free gift.



Visit https://www.samsung.com/africa_en/smartphones/galaxy-note20/?page=home to pre-order Galaxy Note20 Ultra or Galaxy Note 20 from 14 August until 3 September and get limited offer of Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds+





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.