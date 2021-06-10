Samsung, HD+ now offer Ghanaians an impressive new way to enjoy TV

Press Releases of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: Samsung

Across the world, more and more people are embracing TV technology that offers immersive experiences that make you feel like you’re in every scene of your favourite show or right in the stadium watching your team.



Ghanaians will therefore be pleased to know that Samsung has partnered with HD+ to offer an amazing new way to enjoy TV. Samsung Crystal UHD and QLED TVs are now compatible to download the HD+ app and show free to air channels and other content in HD.



Currently, the broadcasting industry in Ghana is predominantly Standard Definition (SD). Globally, TV viewing has progressed beyond SD with most broadcasters showing High Definition (HD) and UHD content. HD+ promises to upgrade the TV viewing experiences of local free to air channels in full HD via the HD+ service offering



“Making an additional range of programmes in high-definition accessible to more satellite TV households, in HD and UHD Premium quality TV is a wonderful way for more people to enjoy the power of Samsung’s pioneering TV technology. HD+ ‘s ‘Feeli Feeli’ offering is now seamlessly paired with Samsung TV’s immersive viewing experiences.



At Samsung, we design our TVs to give our customers cutting-edge innovation that makes life better. This partnership does that in amazing new ways, “says Lucas Lee, Managing Director at Samsung-Ghana.



“We at SES HD PLUS Ghana, are committed to delivering world class TV viewing experiences to our customers and this integrated My HD PLUS App allows them to watch their favourite local channels in premium high-definition quality without the need for additional devices or set up,” Theodore Asampong, Director at SES HD PLUS Ghana said.



The HD+ app will be available on the newer TV models and customers will not have to download it. During Euro 2021 through HD+'s partnership with a local TV station, Multimedia, which has the rights to air the game, customers will be able to enjoy the games in HD quality. Better still, it is offered at an affordable price. During the finals, they can watch the games in 4K from the comfort of their homes.