Samsung Ghana launches 2021 TV Media Challenge

Technology giant Samsung Electronics has launched the 2021 edition of its TV Media Challenge for Ghanaian journalists, bloggers and tech lovers to express their passionate views and opinions of appreciation about the brand’s premium televisions QLED and Frame TVs.



The Challenge is opened to all journalists and bloggers across media channels – Print, Online, TV, Radio and Social Media. Journalists are expected to do at least two published feature stories about Samsung’s 2020 QLED TV and Frame TV.



At a media briefing to launch the competition, Mr. Benjamin Afrifa, Product Manager at Samsung Electronics, said Samsung will continue to redefine the world of Televisions as it is the world’s No.1 TV brand, leading the industry with the highest market share for 15 straight years.



Mr. Afrifa took the media through some key features of QLED and Frame TVs that one can enjoy in areas of advanced technology, outstanding design, AI technologies, innovative services, and easy access to the best quality content among others.



Deadline for submission of published stories is March 19, 2021. The best three journalists will be awarded with Samsung’s premium TVs.



Samsung has over the years organized similar competitions for the media across its product portfolios as a way of letting journalists understand, experience and live the Samsung brand.



Throughout the history of TVs, Samsung has continually developed new technologies as well as enhanced viewing experience and people’s lifestyle.



Samsung has led the global TV market trend with developing “the world 1st” including SMART TV and Curved TV.

