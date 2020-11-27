Press Releases of Friday, 27 November 2020

Source: Prince Quarshie Gbedivloh

Sammi Awuku ends his 3-day constituency tour of the Western Region

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer of the NPP

On Monday the 23rd of November, the indefatigable and hardworking National Organizer of the NPP, Mr. Sammi Awuku together with his Western Regional NPP’s Organizer, Mr. Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed embarked on a constituency tour in the Western Region and its enclaves.



They joined the Parliamentary Candidate and the leadership of the Wassa East constituency on a door to door sensitization exercise at Mpohor and it’s environs, they also proceeded to visit the following constituencies in the region, Shama, Mpohor, Kwesimintsim, Jomoro, Ellembelle, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Prestea Huni-Valley, Amenfi West and Amenfi East Constituencies.



The Western Regional Organizer used the opportunity to remind the electorates that, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has been committed, faithful, and hardworking to them and this is evidential in his massive infrastructural and social policies.



He also reiterated that we as good citizens of the land and not spectators can only have a befitting nation to be proud of when we the youth and the old are given the needed recognition and attention in our fields of play.

Western Region has benefitted from a share of the 1 District 1 Factory, Free SHS. NEIP Initiatives, Planting for Food and Jobs, YEA, NABCO, and others.



Mr. Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed also educated both the youth and the old on the voter education exercise, the party’s mandate and its respective position on the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections come December 7th, 2020. It has always been the priority of the party’s leadership to always canvass for more votes for all its Parliamentary Candidates in other to make the agenda winning all 17 Parliamentary Seats a success.



During the encounter with the electorates, the Regional Organizer, *Mr. Sammi Awuku* advised the residents to desist from voting “Skirt and Blouse” in order to save their children’s future, the unborn and the old. He also emphasized the need to protect, defend, and project the party’s good work and the various parliamentary candidates it chose in the just ended Primaries.



We must appreciate the President and the good leadership of the New Patriotic Party by giving the party a four-year continuation in delivering its mandate and its promises to the good people of Ghana and beyond.



#4More4Nana

#4More4NPP



ONE GOOD TERM DESERVES ANOTHER



NUMBER 1 ON THE BALLOT

VOTE WISELY



Signed.



Mr. Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed



WESTERN REGIONAL NPP ORGANIZER

