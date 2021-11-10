Sam Ankrah to headline Annual Economists Conference 2021

Business News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: African Investment Group Publication

The president of the African Investment Group (AIG), Dr. Sam Ankrah will be the main speaker at the 2021 Annual Economists conference.



Dr. Ankrah, world-renowned for his wealth of experience as an economist will bring a voice in his keynote speech on the theme: “Restoring Ghana’s Macroeconomic Stability and Revitalisation: the word becoming flesh?”



This year’s conference will also have Prof Foster Sarpong Kum-Ankama, CEO of Design Resources Estates as a speaker, Dr. Daniel A. Addo former Director of Finance NPA, as Chairman, Pro Emer. Peter Tuffuo Asubonteng as president and Dr. Hod Anyigba, Assistant Professor of Economics and Entrepreneurship at SBS Swiss Business School and Nobel International Business School (NiBS) also as a speaker.



The conference spearheaded by the Institute of Charted Economists, Ghana, is scheduled to take place on November 30, 2021, at l0:00am at Marriot Hotel, Airport, Accra.







