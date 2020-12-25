Press Releases of Friday, 25 December 2020

Salt FM boss Ohene Kwame Frimpong shares Christmas goodies to hundreds of widows

CEO of Ghana’s fast-rising media group, Salt Media GH, Ohene Kwame Frimpong has donated to hundreds of widows bags of rice, oil, and chicken to enable them to celebrate the Yuletide with smiles.



The annual Salt Media Foundation charity event took place at the plush Salt 95.9 FM premises in Asante Akyem Agogo, where widows from Konongo, Kumawu, Agogo, and surrounding villages trooped the venue to receive their share of the free rice and other goodies.



Sharing her gratitude after receiving her gift, a 102-year-old grannie extolled Ohene Kwame Frimpong and prayed for God’s guidance and protection to enable him to continue his charity works in the community.



Present at the event were women of all ages — beaming with charms as they grab their Christmas goodies from the young media mogul.



Over the past years, Ohene Kwame Frimpong has made it a vow to assist the needy and vulnerable especially aged women and widows.



Africa’s inadequate social care system for the aged especially women has driven thousands into abject poverty — depriving them the chance to celebrate global holiday festivities like Christmas. Several national policies have been implemented by governments to alleviate the plight of these poor and needy aged women, but the gap is still increasing.



“This is an essential event we intend to rotate annually as our core vision in helping ease the financial burden on widows and poor aged women, especially in rural communities – by granting them goodies, it goes a long way to ease their pain of loss or need,” Ohene Kwame Frimpong explained.

