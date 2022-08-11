Salt Development Committee presents report to Lands Ministry

Business News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 3-member Salt Development Review Committee set up by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has presented its report.



Receiving the report today on Thursday, 11th August 2022 on behalf of the Sector Minister, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, Hon. George Mireku Duker said the Salt Committee was to make recommendations to the Ministry on how to develop the industry and increase revenue from the sector.



He explained that the aim of the Committee was to review the current circumstances in the Salt industry and propose the way forward for optimizing the development of the salt industry in Ghana.



Mireku Duker stated that it is important to have the Committee report to aid in the regulation and proper mining of Salt which is an industrial mineral.



He acknowledged the efforts of the Committee so far and expressed the appreciation of the Sector Minister to the Committee adding that "we are grateful for the work done ".



On his part, the Chairperson of the Committee, Hon. Charles Acheampong, MP opined that the recommendations made to the Ministry will go a long way to impact the socio-economic development of the country.



Other members of the Committee were Dr. Lewis Brew, Senior Lecturer, University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, and Mr. Benjamin Aryee, Advisor on Mines to the Minister.