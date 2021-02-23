Press Releases of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Sally Products Ghana

Sally Products Ghana introduces the Hugo Wine to the Ghanaian market

Hugo Wine comes in two flavours, Hugo Rosé and Hugo White.

Hugo Wine is an aromatized cocktail wine made with carefully handpicked fine grapes from the manufacturer's grapevine and that contributes to the finest distinct sweet taste that comes with each bottle.



It comes in two flavours, Hugo Rosé and Hugo White.



Hugo Wine is franchised in Ghana to Sally Products, a subsidiary of Jay N Jay Company. Importers and exporters of quality consumable products ranging from packaged foods, beverages, fashion, media, and commerce.



Hugo Wines are imported, marketed, and distributed in Ghana by Sally Products as stated earlier.



For enquiries and bulk purchases, customers can contact Sally Products on +23 (0) 244 84 9005, +233 (0) 59 275 7348 or +233 (0) 267 344 729.



You can find Sally Products on the various Social Media platforms by searching Sally Products.



instagram.com/sallyproducts_gh



facebook.com/SallyProductsGhana



YouTube: Sally Ghana TV



We believe in quality so our products are of high quality and passed various regulatory certification.



Hugo Wine is approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) of Ghana with registration number FDA/Dk 20-948, therefore we assure our various customers of quality and healthy products from Sally Products.



Ghanaians should be expecting more quality and affordable food products from us in the coming years.



At Sally Products, we mean quality, and quality is Assured.



