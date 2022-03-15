Sales of ‘Made in Ghana’ goods on the rise despite complains – NCC Director

Business News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Executive Director for National Commission on Culture (NCC), Janet Edna Nyame has revealed that the patronage of Made in Ghana products in the country has been encouraging over the past few months.



Janet Edna Nyame disclosed this during the Akuafo Hall Wear Ghana festival 2022 on March 13, 2022, at the University of Ghana on the theme ‘Sustainable Culture to Create Employment through Textiles, Fashion, and Style’.



Speaking to UniversEntertainment she highlighted that despite complaints about high prices of Made in Ghana goods, sales have been very high.



“It’s been encouraging, people complain the high cost of made in Ghana goods are high but every quality thing is expensive and as I said even if someone is wearing a T-Shirt, you know they remove one hand and fix something traditional to match,” she said.



Janet Nyame further stated that Ghanaians can bring back the love for made-in Ghana products by advocating for locally made goods and also engage in the frequent eating of Ghanaian dishes, wearing of Ghanaian fabrics, and speaking of Ghanaian languages.



“It’s the advocacy, if we let them know especially eating our food, wearing out clothing, our attitude behaviors and all that’s we can bring back the love, that’s why we are even targeting the youth, Ghana is going to appreciate our culture and we know they have been doing that,” she added.